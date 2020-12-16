Minster for Tourism Dominic Fedee has confirmed a breech in protocol by guests on a recent boat tour. With Saint Lucia is set to deploy some 200 covid-19 wardens, Fedee reveals that their duties will also involve policing key tourism establishments.
Minster for Tourism Dominic Fedee has confirmed a breech in protocol by guests on a recent boat tour. With Saint Lucia is set to deploy some 200 covid-19 wardens, Fedee reveals that their duties will also involve policing key tourism establishments.
Some members of the public have welcomed the Derek Walcott square upgrade. The public got …