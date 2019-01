Social media sensation and dance instructor Denisha known best for her ‘Dancing With D’ video tutorials, is bringing her trendy moves to Saint Lucia. With an Instagram following exceeding half a million followers, Denisha who also goes by the stage name ‘Inhalemee’ says promoting health and wellness is at the forefront of her regional dancing tour.

