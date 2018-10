The Community Of Vigé, In Vieux Fort Has Been Complaining About The Road Conditions For Years Now. Over The Past Few Weeks, Leaders In The Community, Through The Use Of Social Media, Rallied Support For Protest To Raise Awareness Of Their Longstanding Concern. Just Ahead Of The Protest, The Government’s Heavy Duty Equipment Rolled In To Vigé To Repair The Roads.

