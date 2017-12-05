Vieux Fort Youth and​ ​Sports​ ​Council​ elections

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia National Council takes this opportunity to announce that the Vieux Fort Youth and Sports Council held their elections on the 30th November, at the Vieux Fort Primary School.
It is commendable that representatives from all parts of Vieux Fort South attended to vote for this newly elected council despite the inclement weather on that day.
The election process was overseen by the Youth and Sports Officer for the district, Marcia Dolor Lashlee. After the counting of the ballots, the following emerged as winners for their respective posts:
President - Ezbai Francis
Vice President - Mc Alister Hunt
Treasurer - Sherma Charles
Asst. Treasurer - Shae James
Secretary - Sophie Klien
Asst. Secretary - Sylvie Jeffery
Public Relations Officer - Tresha Lionel
The two trustees remained as Kajana James and Jeff Jeffery.
The Council wishes the VFSYSC a productive tenure and pledges support to them throughout their journey.