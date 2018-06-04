All is in place for Vieux-Fort’s carnival parade of the bands, scheduled for July.
On Sunday, June 2nd; the Vieux Fort Carnival Association declared the 2018 festivities open with a grand celebration at the Vieux-Fort Square.
