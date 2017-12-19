VIEUX FORT SOUTH SENIORS LUNCHEON 2017

Vieux Fort South MP Dr. Kenny Anthony treated the senior citizens of his constituency to a special luncheon ahead of the holiday season.

The lunch is Dr. Anthony’s way of sharing some cheer during the festive season.

The seniors together with artists sang Christmas carols, while munching on some Christmas cooking.

Dr. Anthony encouraged the constituents to love their neighbors.

Dr. Anthony also reminded the elderly of the message behind the commemoration of Christmas and the importance of being charitable this time of year.

The ex-Prime Minister has been the Parliamentary representative for Vieux-Fort South since 1997.