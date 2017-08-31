Vieux Fort South MP Concerned over “Accreditation” of International American University

CONCERNS OVER IAU

Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Dr Kenny D. Anthony, says many of his constituents are deeply concerned about the future of IAU in Vieux Fort South. According to Dr Anthony,

“Of late, several home owners who rent their properties to students attending IAU are concerned about the future of their properties because of the ongoing issues regarding the accreditation of the institution. Some are fearful, that their investments in building apartments and renovating their homes to accommodate foreign students will suffer because of the uncertainty regarding the accreditation status of the institution.”

Dr Anthony explained,

“I am also deeply concerned. In early August, I wrote to the Minister of Education for a meeting sometime after August 22, 2017, to get clarification from her of the nature of the accreditation issues facing IAU and other institutions operating in Saint Lucia. I am aware she attempted to calm fears by suggesting that the Ministry of Education is working to resolve the issues. To date nothing significant has happened and it appears that IAU is hemorrhaging. I am yet to get a response to my letter.”

Added Dr Anthony,

“It is vital that the issues of accreditation are quickly resolved as uncertainty over the future of these institutions could cause incalculable damage to investments in this sector. I had looked forward to the expansion of these institutions in Vieux Fort particularly as the former Government had enacted an incentives regime for these institutions operating in Saint Lucia and had declared Vieux Fort a ‘University Town.’ As soon as I have a clearer picture, I plan to meet the homeowners to discuss the situation.”