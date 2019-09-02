Budding poets in the south of St. Lucia were exposed to the finer points of their craft by Kendell Hippolyte.
Hippolyte who has written a number of anthologies, provided some timeless tips to the attendees.
Budding poets in the south of St. Lucia were exposed to the finer points of their craft by Kendell Hippolyte.
Hippolyte who has written a number of anthologies, provided some timeless tips to the attendees.
Violence in St. Lucia is associated with males. According to police records, males are both …