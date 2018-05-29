Vieux Fort North MP readies constituency for hurricane season

[Press Release] As the start of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season approaches, the Vieux Fort North Parliamentary Representative Hon Moses Jn. Baptiste held a constituency status consultation with representatives of all major organizations within the constituency.

The successful consultation which was held at the Pierrot Combined School on Monday May 28, received a presentation from Mr. Dwaine Edward, Chairperson of the Vieux Fort North Disaster Preparedness Committee and a status report from Mr. Paul Sammy Chairman of the Vieux Fort North Constituency Council. A major objective of the consultation was to get all organizations within the constituency mobilized and to encourage all organizations and institutions within the constituency to be in a state of readiness for the upcoming hurricane season.

Representatives from the Various Development Committees, churches and schools within the constituency were in attendance. The major conclusions of the successful consultation include; a commitment by the Chairman of the Constituency Council to intensify the inspection and clearing of waterways , additional community awareness programs by the Disaster Committee, a reflection on available resources within the community and strengthening of systems that have been established by the Disaster Committee.

According to Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste, many individuals in the constituency of Vieux Fort North live in landslide-prone areas and scores of others live near rivers. Recent experiences during and after major storms, have demonstrated the frightening effects of lack of preparation by constituents and organizations. This hurricane season presents another opportunity for the community to use its organizations and leaders of all institutions to prepare and hopefully help to mitigate the possible negative effects of the 2018 hurricane season. All constituents of Vieux Fort North are therefore urged to make the hurricane season awareness part of the agenda in all organizations and indeed families.

