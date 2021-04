A Vieux Fort man was shot and wounded by masked gunmen in the we shall group b community in

Vieux fort town on Tuesday night.

The victim was reportedly making his way home from the local pizzeria, when he was greeted by a volley of gun shots.

The incident occurred about 9.00 pm at new dock road.

The victim who was preparing to celebrate his 28th birthday this coming weekend, will mark the occasion by recuperating from bullet wounds.