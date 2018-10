On Sunday October 29th, Belle-Vue, Vieux-Fort came to life with national dishes, the sounds of the quatro, banjo, and shak shak and songs of folk-lore. Belle-Vue was one of two communities selected for this year’s main celebration of International Creole Day.

