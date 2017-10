The community of Vieux Fort put on a stellar showcase of Creole Heritage and Culture on Sunday.

Patrons of Jounen Kweyol 2017 in the town say the activities were pleasurable and representation of a throwback to days of yore.

Among them was the prime minister of Saint Lucia who gave the festivities the nod of approval, pointing to plans to scale-up in the observance in the future as part of the Soleil brand.