Southern minibus drivers have called into question the acceptance of half of the 1.1 million dollar rebate by the national council on public transportation. The drivers have slammed the initial payment as a slap in the face.
Southern minibus drivers have called into question the acceptance of half of the 1.1 million dollar rebate by the national council on public transportation. The drivers have slammed the initial payment as a slap in the face.
Do you think the changes in place for the new school term are necessary? Best …