VIDE BOUTEILLE PARENTS SUPPORT FOR AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMME

Over 30 enthusiastic parents gathered at the Vide Bouteille Primary School, in La Clery on Wednesday, to discuss the participation of their children in the newly launched National Lotteries Authority after school programme (ASP).
Over 30 enthusiastic parents gathered at the Vide Bouteille Primary School, in La Clery on Wednesday, to discuss the participation of their children in the newly launched National Lotteries Authority after school programme (ASP).
A minor from Dennery requires surgery after a dangerous flare-gun mishap last Sunday. The incident …