The video of a man in a hellish condition at Victoria Hospital has gone viral and it’s creating a strong back-lash on social media. The man, who is seen sleeping on a carpet on the floor in the waiting area, has an external fixation device, which is supposed to keep the bone in place on one of his legs. The man is also seen moving around when awake, on a wheel chair. Victoria Hospital has treated and discharged the patient, who has not been taken home by friends or family.

