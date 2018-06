VIBES ON THE ISLAND TO HELP TWO CHARITIES

The Sandals Foundation is gearing up for its charitable show dubbed ‘vibes on the island.’ The Saturday June 2nd, event was officially launched on 30 May.

This year, all proceeds from the show will be shared among the salvation army basic school and faces of cancer.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit