Incensed residents of Vieux-Fort north are demanding that the government reconsiders the la resource closure. They say their lives will be greatly affected. Officials of the infrastructure ministry met with residents this week, to discuss an alternate route. The road will facilitate the continuation of the controversial DSH horse-racing track and envelope the current road.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit