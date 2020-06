The 2h Vieux Fort route bus drivers are making a plea to minister for transport guy joseph and acting commissioner of police Milton Desir. The southern mini-bus drivers association want the help of the authorities in regulating a proposed rotation schedule. Drivers complain that operations are not profitable under the strict covid-19 guidelnes and they seeking to devise a system to help them eke out a living under strenuous conditions. But it appears that not all the drivers are on board.