VETERANS FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND

Liz-Anne De Beauville December 4, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

Matches will continue at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in the Veterans in Sports Inc tournament this weekend.

Saturday December 8th 2018

1st game 6pm: Anse La Raye Veterans vs Soufriere Veterans

2nd game 8pm: Congorians vs Vieux Fort South Veterans.

 

Sunday December 9th 2018

1st game 3pm: Prophets & Kings vs Vieux Fort North Veterans

2nd game 5pm: Micoud Veterans vs Gros Islet Veterans

3rd game 7pm:  Canaries Veterans vs Central Vieux Fort Veterans

 

Wednesday December 12th 2018

1st game 6pm: Labowee Connexions vs Laborie Veterans

2nd game 8pm: All Blacks Dennery vs Central Vieux Fort Veterans 

 

