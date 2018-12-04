VETERANS FOOTBALL TOURNAMENT CONTINUES THIS WEEKEND

Matches will continue at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in the Veterans in Sports Inc tournament this weekend.
Saturday December 8th 2018
1st game 6pm: Anse La Raye Veterans vs Soufriere Veterans
2nd game 8pm: Congorians vs Vieux Fort South Veterans.
Sunday December 9th 2018
1st game 3pm: Prophets & Kings vs Vieux Fort North Veterans
2nd game 5pm: Micoud Veterans vs Gros Islet Veterans
3rd game 7pm: Canaries Veterans vs Central Vieux Fort Veterans
Wednesday December 12th 2018
1st game 6pm: Labowee Connexions vs Laborie Veterans
2nd game 8pm: All Blacks Dennery vs Central Vieux Fort Veterans