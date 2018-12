Veteran educator Dr Virginia Poyotte, is warning the youth about engaging in risky sexual behavior and posting their acts online. There has been an increase in the posting of teen sex videos online, some of which feature youth under the age of consent. Dr. Poyotte says the nude and teen sex videos, may come back to haunt those posting their images in the future.

