VETERAN CALLS ON MINISTRY OF SPORTS AND OLYMPIC COMMITTEE TO HOLD FEDERATIONS ACCOUNTABLE

A veteran in the Sports arena is calling on officials of the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, and at the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc to hold the various sporting federations accountable. From the lack consistent competitions throughout the year, the poor use of the various sporting facilities, and the inadequate representation of St. Lucia in regional and international meets, he believes St. Lucia is failing in the Sports department. More in this report.
