Venezuela’s Deputy Foreign Minister and Ambassador to CARICOM says the Latin American nation holds no hard feelings towards Saint Lucia for its recent vote at the 48th OAS General Assembly.

Mr. Raul Licausi who departed Saint Lucia on 20 June spoke exclusively with Miguel Fevrier on the aftermath of the draft resolution at the OAS General Assembly on the situation in Venezuela.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit