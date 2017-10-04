Venezuela Completes 10 Day Support Mission to DA – 265 Rescued, 40 tons of aid Delivered

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Venezuelan international civilian-military rescue and humanitarian assistance brigade, named after liberator Simon Bolivar, has completed its 10-day logistical support project in Dominica on September 30, 2017, after it was wrecked by Hurricane Maria.

The humanitarian team also provided similar aid to the people of Antigua and Barbuda, St. Martin and other Caribbean nations affected by Category 5 Hurricane Maria and other storms that passed over the region last month.

Four cargo planes and one helicopter from the Bolivarian Military Air Force were deployed to assist with relief efforts in Dominica. The aircraft transported a team of more than 40 Venezuelan medics, paramedics, rescue specialists, medicine, food and water from Venezuela and also other humanitarian aid from other Caribbean islands to Dominica.

The Hewanorra International Airport in Saint Lucia served as the operational base for flights to and from Dominica. The Embassy of Venezuela, the Government of Saint Lucia and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) joined forces thereby providing a steady stream of relief supplies in order to alleviate the devastating effects caused by Hurricane Maria.

OECS Director General, Dr. Didacus Jules, recognizing Venezuela’s solidarity twitted on September 30: “10 days support: 40 tons relief; 265 evacuees; 4 C130 aircraft; 1 chopper doing air drops islandwide + med/rescue team,” as he thanked the Venezuelan Embassy in Saint Lucia.

Rescue operations consisted in evacuating individuals needing medical attention, deploying personnel in isolated areas, transferring food and water supplies to areas with impassable roads.

Throughout the duration of the mission the Venezuelan cargo planes carried over 40 tons of relief supplies: 16 tons were from Venezuela, with additional 8 tons provided by Palestine. In Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 4.5 tons were collected, in Granada they loaded 3.5 tons, and Saint Lucia provided more than 10 tons that were transported in the planes.

The crew of the Cougar helicopter responsible for carrying out the missions to Dominica received a special recognition from the Venezuelan Ambassador in Santa Lucia, H.E. Leiff Escalona, in a small ceremony to honour their efforts.

The Simon Bolivar Humanitarian Task Force was created on June 3, 2005, by former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez as a way to offer solidarity assistance to nations affected by natural disasters.

Weeks after the task force was formed, Chavez offered 120 rescue and first aid experts, two mobile hospital units, 50 tons of food, 10 water purification plants, 18 power generation plants and other vital supplies to the people of New Orleans after the levees broke during the passage of Hurricane Katrina, leaving more than 1,800 people dead.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush, however, swiftly rejected Chavez’s offer.

Hurricane Maria caused severe destruction to infrastructure in Dominica and killed at least 30 people.