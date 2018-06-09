Home / News Updates / VENDORS RAIL AGAINST REGISTRATION
President of Craft & Dry Good Vendors Association, Peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac

VENDORS RAIL AGAINST REGISTRATION

Rehani Isidore June 9, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

The president of the Craft & Dry Good Vendors Association is demanding answers from the Castries Constituency Council over a new registration policy for vendors.

Peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac says this was sprung on them without warning.

 

