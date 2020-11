The vendors at the craft market are lobbying for more state-backed assistance. Despite concerns about the impact of the united kingdom lockdown on the local tourism economy, some vendors remain apathetic. The president of the vendors association explains that they need targeted support. According to peter “Ras Ipa” Isaac, this is because of the drop in foot-traffic, given that tourists are not allowed to visit the arcade and Castries market due to public safety and strict pandemic protocols.