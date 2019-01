Vendors Association President Peter ‘Ras Ipa’ Isaac says a recently lauded vendors’ registration program by the Castries City Council is sowing discord among vendors. Isaac is questioning the CCC touted participant figures and says many components of the program duplicate work already done by his association. The CCC is however standing by the program and says it brings significant benefits to vendors.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit