VENDOR COMPLAINTS

Allin Fevrier July 21, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

Taxi operators and vendors are very disturbed by the disruption to their operations with the blockading as the Castries constituency council puts on a show in honour of the winners at this year’s national carnival.
The show is scheduled for tonight in the same location of the weekly Castries Saturday night.
One of the Arcade’s taxi drivers says much of the disruption could have been averted with proper communication.
Vendor Lucia Alfred says as a result of the poor communication vendors made avoidable losses.

