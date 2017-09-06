Vehicle Plunges down Precipice

Local Wreckers are imploring motorists to pay attention to the road near a usual crash/accident site on the Goodlands highway. The calls come after another vehicle veered off the road on Wednesday morning.

Wreckers speculate it could be because of the sharp turn and slight slippery highway. This is not the first time Sean Rambally has took recover damaged vehicle. The owner vehicle was a female.

One concerned Goodlands member who lives in the residential area of the crash site; is calling on the authorities to address the situation; to prevent loss of life and injury to property. The female owner of the vehicle may have sustained injuries to the chest area.

The Traffic Department is investigating.