Vanard/Roseau Road to undergo repairs

Rehani Isidore December 8, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to inform the motoring public that road works will be carried out at the Junction of the Roseau to Vanard Road on Sunday, December 10th, 2017 from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

This is to facilitate the road repairs on that stretch of road.

Commuters are asked to drive with caution and obey all the Traffic Signs, which will be posted for guidance and safety.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Energy wishes to apologize for any inconveniences, which may be caused as a result of the road works.

Ivor Daniel (Mr.)
Permanent Secretary
8th December, 2017

 

