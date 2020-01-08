Home / Breaking News / VACANCIES AVAILABLE AT HTS – CONTACT US

VACANCIES AVAILABLE AT HTS – CONTACT US

Allin Fevrier January 8, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

                                                                                   News  Reporter

A vacancy  exists at Helen Television System  for  a  News  Reporter. The  candidate  must be  outgoing , have  good  elocution skills,  must be  computer literate and  familiar with  all social media  platforms.  The candidate  must  be  knowledgeable of  local  regional  and  international news and  current  affairs.  Candidate  must be  able to work flexible  hours. Candidates  must have  good  writing skills and  possess a  minimum of   5  CXC’s  including  English and/or English Literature.  Prior  experience in the industry  would be an asset.

 

Please  apply  in person or in writing or  email to    jobs@htsstlucia.org      Or

The Manager

Helen Television System

P.O  Box  621, Castries

                                                            

 Receptionist

A vacancy  exists at Helen Television System  for  a  Receptionist  / Office  Assistant.  The  candidate  must be  personable, , have  good  elocution skills, and   must be  computer literate.   Candidates  must  possess a  minimum of   5  CXC’s including  English and/or English Literature. Prior  experience would be an asset.

 

Please  apply in person or in writing or  email to    jobs@htsstlucia.org    Or

The  Manager

Helen Television System

P.O  Box  621, Castries

                                                     Salesperson

A vacancy  exists at Helen Television System  for  a  Salesperson. The  candidate  must be  personable and  outgoing . The candidate must be computer literate.   Candidates  must  possess a  minimum of   5  CXC’s  and have  prior experience in selling and/ or  marketing.  The candidate  must be  able to  work to  deadlines and  meet sales targets .  Compensation is  a combination of a basic  salary  plus  commissions  on sales.  Prior experience in the industry  would be an asset.

 

Please  apply in person or in writing or  email to    jobs@htsstlucia.org 

Or

The  Manager

Helen Television System

P.O  Box  621, Castries

                                               

 Radio and TV Presenter

A vacancy  exists at Helen Television System  for a  Radio and TV  Presenter. The  candidate  must be  outgoing , have  good  elocution skills,  must be  computer literate and  familiar with  all social media  platforms.  The candidate  must  be  knowledgeable of   local  regional  and  international  news and current  affairs.  Candidate  must be  able to work flexible  hours. Candidates must have  good  writing skills and  must  possess a  minimum of   5  CXC’s  including  English Language   and / or  English Literature . Prior  experience in the industry  would be an asset.

 

Please  apply in person or in writing or  email to    jobs@htsstlucia.org  Or

The    Manager

Helen Television System

P.O  Box  621

Castries

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

EITENNE UNVIELS IKON MUSIC CONSULTANCY

Former chief executive director of the eastern caribbean collective organization for music rights, (ECCO) Steve …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved