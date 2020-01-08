VACANCIES AVAILABLE AT HTS – CONTACT US

News Reporter

A vacancy exists at Helen Television System for a News Reporter. The candidate must be outgoing , have good elocution skills, must be computer literate and familiar with all social media platforms. The candidate must be knowledgeable of local regional and international news and current affairs. Candidate must be able to work flexible hours. Candidates must have good writing skills and possess a minimum of 5 CXC’s including English and/or English Literature. Prior experience in the industry would be an asset.

Please apply in person or in writing or email to jobs@htsstlucia.org Or

The Manager

Helen Television System

P.O Box 621, Castries

Receptionist

A vacancy exists at Helen Television System for a Receptionist / Office Assistant. The candidate must be personable, , have good elocution skills, and must be computer literate. Candidates must possess a minimum of 5 CXC’s including English and/or English Literature. Prior experience would be an asset.

Please apply in person or in writing or email to jobs@htsstlucia.org Or

The Manager

Helen Television System

P.O Box 621, Castries

Salesperson

A vacancy exists at Helen Television System for a Salesperson. The candidate must be personable and outgoing . The candidate must be computer literate. Candidates must possess a minimum of 5 CXC’s and have prior experience in selling and/ or marketing. The candidate must be able to work to deadlines and meet sales targets . Compensation is a combination of a basic salary plus commissions on sales. Prior experience in the industry would be an asset.

Please apply in person or in writing or email to jobs@htsstlucia.org

Or

The Manager

Helen Television System

P.O Box 621, Castries

Radio and TV Presenter

A vacancy exists at Helen Television System for a Radio and TV Presenter. The candidate must be outgoing , have good elocution skills, must be computer literate and familiar with all social media platforms. The candidate must be knowledgeable of local regional and international news and current affairs. Candidate must be able to work flexible hours. Candidates must have good writing skills and must possess a minimum of 5 CXC’s including English Language and / or English Literature . Prior experience in the industry would be an asset.

Please apply in person or in writing or email to jobs@htsstlucia.org Or

The Manager

Helen Television System

P.O Box 621

Castries