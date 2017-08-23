Home / Top Stories / UWI Open Campus Hosts Orientation 2017

UWI Open Campus Hosts Orientation 2017

August 23, 2017

Ahead of the 2017 academic year, the university of the West Indies Open Campus Saint Lucia is ensuring that its latest cohort of students is ready to take on the rigors of higher education.
This week, campus officials held their 2017 orientation exercise for students.
As they welcomed the news students, they also expressed concern over the dwindling number of males registering for university courses.

