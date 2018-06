The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus Saint Lucia has completed a supervisory management course for workers in Soufriere and surrounding communities.

The learning institution hosted a certificate award ceremony on Friday, June 8th for graduates at the Fond Doux Plantation under the theme “Approachin

g the Future with Confidence”.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit