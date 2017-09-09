USAID Reaches Out To Antigua and Barbuda

USAID Administrator Mark Green’s Call with The Honorable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda

The below is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Clayton M. McCleskey:

USAID Administrator Mark Green called Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua and Barbuda this afternoon to convey the condolences and support of the United States to the people of that island nation following the destruction wrought by Hurricane Irma.

Administrator Green and Prime Minister Browne discussed urgent needs on the ground, and the Administrator reiterated USAID’s commitment to provide immediate humanitarian assistance, including critical relief items. Noting USAID’s 50-year partnership with the island nation, Administrator Green expressed solidarity with the people and Government of Antigua and Barbuda in this difficult time, and offered his prayers. USAID has deployed a Disaster Assistance Response Team to the region, and will continue to coordinate closely with governments and civil-society partners to provide assistance.

