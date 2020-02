Regional representative for the eastern and southern Caribbean office – the u.s. agency for international development (USAID) Clinton White, paid a visit to the Anglican infant school on friday february 7th 2020. White who was on his first trip to Saint Lucia, read to the students as part of Saint Lucia’s Nobel laureate festival observances. The exercise is also in keeping with the agency’s efforts to build resilience and help the youth steer clear of a path of crime.