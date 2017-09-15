US SENDS RELIEF FLIGHT TO ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

A Relief Flight from Miami, containing key assistance commodities including tarps, blankets, hygiene kits, kitchen sets, water containers, and chain saw/clean-up kits, arrived in Antigua and Barbuda today.

The shipment is part of the United States Government’s ongoing assistance to the storm-ravaged twin-island state, still reeling from Hurricane Irma, the category 5 storm that severely impacted Barbuda last Wednesday, September 6, 2017. This assistance is being coordinated through the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (USAID/OFDA), and in collaboration with Antigua and Barbuda’s National Office of Disaster Services.

Today’s flight included several essential items not available in-country. This relief flight follows a U.S. $100,000 award donated by the United States Government to the Antigua and Barbuda Red Cross for assistance to those affected by Hurricane Irma.

A five-person USAID/OFDA Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) was deployed to Antigua and Barbuda on September 11, 2017 to conduct a needs assessment and explore potential for further assistance.