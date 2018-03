US PLEASE WITH PROGRESS ON LEAHY TALKS

Officials of the US Embassy in Bridgetown say while sanctions under the Leahy Law remain in place for Saint Lucia, officials are making progress in talks with local authorities.

The Deputy Chief of Mission was in Saint Lucia on 23 March, for a meeting of the Regional Security System.

Laura Griesmer says the US and Saint Lucia are working together and the outlook is positive.

