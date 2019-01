A young and dynamic us-based St. Lucian dancer is back on island with the message that the arts can be a viable career path for young persons. Shartoya Jn Baptiste who is developing a fast growing following online says the benefits of dance go beyond the physical. She has teamed up with three fairly famous dancers to host a special workshop at the Gros Islet Secondary School this coming Saturday. The day-long activity is for anyone who wants to get active.

