US based Prosthetist to assist NCPD Inc

[Press Release] The National Council Of & For Persons With Disabilities (NCPD Inc.) in collaboration with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is pleased to host on island, US based Prosthetist, Mr. James DeWees, CP, who specializes in prosthetic limb manufacturing and who uses an artificial leg himself.

Mr James DeWees, CP, holder of a Master’s Degree in Prosthetics, after opening a private clinic in Indiana (USA) in 2003. Mr. DeWees wanted to help the amputees in the Dominican Republic. He started an organization in Santo Domingo in 2004, and has grown into a highly successful establishment.

The NCPD is excited to have our local technicians trained in latest techniques by Mr. DeWees and we hope to offer better services to the growing number of persons requiring artificial limbs in Saint Lucia.

This training will be conducted from May 28 – June 01 2018. The NCPD is extremely grateful to Elder Michael and Sister Evon Fielden of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints who made this connection possible and who are committed to the development of our prosthetic limb manufacturing programme.

Persons desirous of obtaining basic prosthetic limbs right here in Saint Lucia are kindly asked to contact NCPD’s offices at 453-1539 (Castries office) or 454-3721 (Vieux Fort Office) to make an appointment with our prosthetic technicians.

The NCPD remains committed to the implementation of programmes and policies which will assure equal access and dignity to persons with disabilities in Saint Lucia.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

