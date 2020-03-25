Home / Breaking News / URGENT PRESS RELEASE FROM WASCO

March 25, 2020

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc (WASCO) regrets to inform consumers that as a result of a damage on the fourteen inch line at Rodney Bay, residents from Marisule northwards to Cap Estate will experience a temporary interruption in the water supply from 9pm on Thursday March 26th 2020 to facilitate the repairs.

The supply of water will be restored immediately upon completion of the repairs.

WASCO being fully cognizant of the COVID-19 and the best way of fighting its spread, as per the advice by the Ministry of Health is by washing hands with soap and water. Therefore, to minimize any impact on the public we intend to effect these repairs during the curfew period of 11pm to 5am.

In the meantime, WASCO urges consumers to conserve water ahead of the outage period.

WASCO deeply regrets the inconvenience that the interruption may cause to you our valued customers and we thank you for your patience.

