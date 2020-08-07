St. Lucia and the region have been warned to brace themselves for a very active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This warning comes from a recently updated forecast by the Colorado state university – a world leader in Atlantic hurricane forecasting.
St. Lucia and the region have been warned to brace themselves for a very active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This warning comes from a recently updated forecast by the Colorado state university – a world leader in Atlantic hurricane forecasting.
Author dr. Anderson Reynolds says Vieux-Fort faces what he describes as a political leadership crisis. …