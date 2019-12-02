Home / Breaking News / UPDATE: DIESEL PRICES HAVE DECREASED WHILE LPG INCREASES

UPDATE: DIESEL PRICES HAVE DECREASED WHILE LPG INCREASES

Allin Fevrier December 2, 2019 Breaking News Leave a comment

Press Release:– The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene remains unchanged. The retail price of diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The price changes take effect from Monday December 02, 2019:

  • Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.91 per litre or $13.24 per gallon
  • Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.79 per litre or $8.12 per gallon 
  • Diesel decreased from $2.94 to $2.92 per litre or $13.37 to $13.29 per gallon
  • 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.01 to $32.12 per cylinder 
  • 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $35.49 to $35.61 per cylinder 
  • 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $203.89 to $204.42 per cylinder 

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday December 23, 2019.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

TOP COP SEEKS TO CLARIFY REMARKS ON MEDIA COVERAGE

Commissioner of police, Severin Moncherry says he has no problem with the media. His remarks …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved