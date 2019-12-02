UPDATE: DIESEL PRICES HAVE DECREASED WHILE LPG INCREASES

Press Release:– The Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline and kerosene remains unchanged. The retail price of diesel, LPG 20, 22 and 100 lb cylinders has changed. The price changes take effect from Monday December 02, 2019:

Gasoline remains unchanged at $2.91 per litre or $13.24 per gallon

Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.79 per litre or $8.12 per gallon

Diesel decreased from $2.94 to $2.92 per litre or $13.37 to $13.29 per gallon

20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) increased from $32.01 to $32.12 per cylinder

22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) increased from $35.49 to $35.61 per cylinder

100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $203.89 to $204.42 per cylinder

The Public is informed that the next adjustment of the retail price of fuel products will be on Monday December 23, 2019.