Saint Lucia’s only gay rights advocacy group United and Strong is not convinced with the ‘science’ referenced by religious, conservative Cabinet Minister Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, on her disapproval of same sex parenting.

United and Strong communications officer Bennet Charles criticized the government Minister’s comments and has appealed to the Allen Chastanet led Cabinet make its position on gay rights clear.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit