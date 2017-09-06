UNS Denounces Security Minister’s Statement

Human rights group united and strong is not satisfied with the national security minister’s statement on a viral video featuring 3 British female victims of crime in Saint Lucia.

This week, the minister took to the united workers party’s manifesto to speak of the present administration’s achievements in fixing the justice system.

He also noted that the 3 crimes occurred during the tenure of the Saint Lucia Labour Party.

United and strong says the statement politicizes crime, something the country can ill afford at this time.



