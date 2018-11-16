Home / News Updates / UNS CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY, WANTS MEETING WITH PM

UNS CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY, WANTS MEETING WITH PM

Jaymi Lascaris November 15, 2018 News Updates Leave a comment

The Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual And Trans And Intersex Advocacy Group United And Strong, Is Hoping For Change At The Policy Level, As It Observes Its 18th Anniversary. The Board Is Hoping For A Sit Down With The Cabinet Of Ministers.

