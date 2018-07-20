United through Sports to host CALABASH WORLD CUP

United through Sports in collaboration with Sea Jays Swim Club will host the CALABASH WORLD CUP on Thursday, July 26th 2018.

Venue: Beach near Rendezvous Resort

Time: 2:30 PM onward

Participants will be broken into 4 teams representing France, Mexico, United Kingdom, and St Lucia.

There will be a variety of activities including Beach Rounders, Football Kick Relay, Rugby Tag, Tricky Triathlon and more!

This is a day for everyone to come out for some fun and exciting activities.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Please bring a refillable water bottle and snacks to enjoy.