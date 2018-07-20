Home / Sports / United through Sports to host CALABASH WORLD CUP

United through Sports to host CALABASH WORLD CUP

Liz-Anne De Beauville July 20, 2018 Sports Leave a comment

United through Sports in collaboration with Sea Jays Swim Club will host the CALABASH WORLD CUP on Thursday, July 26th 2018.

Venue: Beach near Rendezvous Resort
Time: 2:30 PM onward

Participants will be broken into 4 teams representing France, Mexico, United Kingdom, and St Lucia. 
There will be a variety of activities including Beach Rounders, Football Kick Relay, Rugby Tag, Tricky Triathlon and more!

This is a day for everyone to come out for some fun and exciting activities.
We look forward to seeing you there!

Please bring a refillable water bottle and snacks to enjoy.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Team Marchand are the 2018 SLFA/ Coca Cola Island Cup Champions

Team Marchand are the 2018 SLFA/ Coca Cola Island Cup Champions after a 4-2 defeat …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: