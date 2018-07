The beleaguered St. Jude Hospital is once making headlines – this time for health and safety issues that the St. Lucia Medical and Dental Association says are affecting both staff and patients.

On Thursday July 12th, SLMDA officials joined the civil service association on a Labour Department tour of the facility.

