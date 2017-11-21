The unemployment rate has fallen to 16.8 percent in the third quarter of financial year 2017.
That’s the information from the Central Statistics Department which released the latest job numbers in November.
The unemployment rate has fallen to 16.8 percent in the third quarter of financial year 2017.
That’s the information from the Central Statistics Department which released the latest job numbers in November.
Minister with Responsibility for External Affairs Sarah Flood-Beaubrun continues to oppose any notion of plans …