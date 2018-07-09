Umpires continue training this week

Press Release- Saint Lucia Cricket Umpires Association- The Saint Lucia Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association will be holding training sessions starting this week in preparation for examinations scheduled for the remainder of the year leading to certification at levels.

Members will be preparing for local written examinations, Windward Islands written examination and the West Indies written and oral examinations. The training will be held at the Mindoo Philip Park on Tuesdays Wednesdays and Thursday from 4:00 pm onwards and in the south at the Piaye Secondary School on Mondays and Wednesdays.

All young umpires, particularly recent members who have emerged from Secondary Schools are being urged to attend these important sessions.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

