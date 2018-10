For Much Of 2017, The Ubaldus Raymond Scandal, As It Was Christened, Gripped St. Lucia. On Monday The Two Young Ladies Involved In The Scandal With The Senator Raymond, Apologized In Court For Their Efforts To Extort Money From The Minister. The Minister Was Threatened With Exposure Of His Nude Photos And Salacious Texts, If He Did Not Pay Up. All Parties Involved In This Twisted Tale Are Hoping That Monday’s Action Brings It To An End.

