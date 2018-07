The government of St. Lucia has responded to the concerns over St. Lucia’s credit worthiness raised by the leader of the opposition Philip J Pierre. Pierre in an earlier statement said the government’s failure to have the investors roll over the purchase of the bonds may be an indication of the waning confidence in the credit worthiness. The government says the concerns of the opposition leader ring hollow.

